Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit rises 102.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 379.02% to Rs 27.40 croreNet profit of Growington Ventures India rose 102.13% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 379.02% to Rs 27.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales27.405.72 379 OPM %4.0913.81 -PBDT1.270.84 51 PBT1.230.78 58 NP0.950.47 102
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content