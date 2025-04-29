Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Growington Ventures India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Growington Ventures India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd and Secmark Consultancy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2025.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd and Secmark Consultancy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2025.

Growington Ventures India Ltd surged 19.85% to Rs 1.57 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Malu Paper Mills Ltd spiked 19.66% to Rs 40.84. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2203 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd soared 12.38% to Rs 29.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12789 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

'Nothing wrong in country using spyware': Supreme Court on Pegasus row

shopping bags

Discounts and deals for Akshaya Tritiya: Gold, homes, scooters, travel

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex flat as UltraTech, HDFC Bank limit upside, RIL leads; SMIDs gain

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi alleges violation of natural justice, seeks fresh relief

Students Protest, Student Protest, Doctor Protest

I have lost faith in India's legal system, says RG Kar victim's father

Bonlon Industries Ltd exploded 10.41% to Rs 35.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84512 shares in the past one month.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 128.93. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1688 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hatsun Agro Product drops after Q4 PAT slide 18% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Hatsun Agro Product drops after Q4 PAT slide 18% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RBI to inject Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth liquidity via OMO purchase in May

RBI to inject Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth liquidity via OMO purchase in May

RPG Life edges higher after Q4 PAT rises 64% YoY to nearly Rs 22 crore

RPG Life edges higher after Q4 PAT rises 64% YoY to nearly Rs 22 crore

Trishakti Inds jumps on bagging Rs 2.5 crore contract

Trishakti Inds jumps on bagging Rs 2.5 crore contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon