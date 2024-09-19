GRSE rallies after bagging contract to construct 4 multi-purpose vessels

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) jumped 3.15% to Rs 1,771.35 after the firm has signed a contract with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co., KG Germany for construction and delivery of additional 4 multi-purpose vessels.

State-run GRSE is engaged in building warships and other vessels for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. It has also diversified into engineering business with a product profile of pre-fabricated steel bridges, various deck machinery items and assembly, as well as testing & overhauling of marine diesel engines. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India holds 74.50% in the company.

The order includes design, build and construct additional four multipurpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each, totaling to eight vessels. The value of the additional order is approximately $54 million. The total value would be approximately $ 108 million for eight vessels.