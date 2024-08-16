Business Standard
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 75.61% in the June 2024 quarter

GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 75.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:58 AM IST
Sales decline 50.07% to Rs 10.32 crore
Net profit of GSS Infotech declined 75.61% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.07% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.3220.67 -50 OPM %11.727.21 -PBDT0.981.19 -18 PBT0.400.99 -60 NP0.100.41 -76
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

