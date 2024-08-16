Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 36.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 36.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:58 AM IST
Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 132.17 crore
Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 36.82% to Rs 26.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 132.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales132.17137.78 -4 OPM %40.0527.99 -PBDT48.5135.39 37 PBT37.8526.74 42 NP26.3119.23 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Isro SSLV-D3 EOS-08 Mission

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty 150 pts; Ola Electric zooms 16%

US Visa

US September visa bulletin: Diversity visa numbers released for DV-2024

share market stock market trading

Power Mech stock price gains 7% on Rs 114 crore-order win; details here

Election Commission of India

Election Commission to release poll schedule for key states at 3 pm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon