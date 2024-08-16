Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 36.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 132.17 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 36.82% to Rs 26.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 132.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.132.17137.7840.0527.9948.5135.3937.8526.7426.3119.23