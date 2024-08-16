AJR Infra & Tolling reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.86 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 15.07 crore

Net Loss of AJR Infra & Tolling reported to Rs 55.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 66.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.0712.3923.4957.30-63.93-63.35-73.48-75.95-55.86-66.84