GSS Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sanghvi Movers Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd, Pakka Ltd and Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2025.

GSS Infotech Ltd soared 17.47% to Rs 58.17 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4654 shares in the past one month.

 

Sanghvi Movers Ltd surged 14.56% to Rs 282. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34946 shares in the past one month.

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd spiked 13.30% to Rs 6.56. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32763 shares in the past one month.

Pakka Ltd spurt 11.64% to Rs 225.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15705 shares in the past one month.

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd gained 11.54% to Rs 172. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5898 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

