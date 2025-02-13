Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajax Engineering IPO ends with 6.45x subscription

Ajax Engineering IPO ends with 6.45x subscription

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The offer received bids for 9.12 crore shares as against 1.41 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ajax Engineering received 9,12,11,951 bids for shares as against 1,41,49,997 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 6.45 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 14.41 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 6.47 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 1.93 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 February 2025 and it closed on 12 February 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 599 to 629 per share.

The issue comprised only an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 2.01 crore equity shares, with 1.27 crore shares offered by the promoter and the remaining by the investor selling shareholder.

 

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. Each of the selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective proportion of the proceeds from the offer for sale after deducting their portion of the offer-related expenses and applicable taxes.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel, Bajaj Fin twins, Zomato, others lead Sensex 550 pts higher to 76,720

Rajat Patidar, RCB Player

IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar named as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

pills

Analysts bullish on Lupin after Q3; share pops 6%; Goldman Sachs ups target

Muthooth Finance

Muthoot Finance shares rise 7% on strong Q3; PAT up 22%, revenue 36% YoY

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli

RCB Captain announcement LIVE UPDATES - Rajat Patidar is new RCB captain for IPL 2025

Ahead of the IPO, Ajax Engineering on Friday, 7 February 2025, raised Rs 379.31 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 60.30 lakh shares at Rs 629 each to 23 anchor investors.

Ajax Engineering, co-founded by Krishnaswamy Vijay, the late Jacob John, and the late Anil Kumar Singh, designs, develops, and engineers innovative, high-quality concrete equipment. These products are sold through dealers in India and abroad to a diverse range of customers, including individual contractors, small and mid-sized contracting companies, rental companies, large construction firms, and government construction agencies. As of 30 September 2024, the company has 51 dealers across 23 states in India and 25 dealers/distributors outside India.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 101.02 crore and sales of Rs 769.99 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Currency in circulation up 0.90% on weekly basis

Currency in circulation up 0.90% on weekly basis

Fineotex Chemical Q3 PAT slides 15% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Fineotex Chemical Q3 PAT slides 15% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Dollar index pulls back to one-week low despite higher than expected US inflation reading

Dollar index pulls back to one-week low despite higher than expected US inflation reading

Sensex gains 444 pts; metal shares shine

Sensex gains 444 pts; metal shares shine

MAS Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 125 cr

MAS Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 125 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon