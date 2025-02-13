Business Standard

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Honasa Consumer Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2025.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd soared 13.02% to Rs 157.1 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 94220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32201 shares in the past one month.

 

Honasa Consumer Ltd spiked 8.40% to Rs 221.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41348 shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd surged 8.27% to Rs 955.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10503 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurt 8.00% to Rs 1129.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10024 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd jumped 7.57% to Rs 162.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44708 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ajax Engineering IPO ends with 6.45x subscription

Currency in circulation up 0.90% on weekly basis

Fineotex Chemical Q3 PAT slides 15% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Dollar index pulls back to one-week low despite higher than expected US inflation reading

Sensex gains 444 pts; metal shares shine

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

