Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 19.16% to Rs 24.09 crore

Net loss of GSS Infotech reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.16% to Rs 24.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.0929.80 -19 OPM %-1.664.06 -PBDT-0.650.98 PL PBT-1.230.40 PL NP-1.520.10 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

