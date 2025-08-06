Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4666.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.68% to Rs 31.71 croreNet profit of Espire Hospitality rose 4666.67% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 90.68% to Rs 31.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.7116.63 91 OPM %23.949.62 -PBDT4.211.59 165 PBT1.910.04 4675 NP1.430.03 4667
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content