Avalon Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.08% to Rs 323.31 croreNet profit of Avalon Technologies reported to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 62.08% to Rs 323.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 199.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales323.31199.47 62 OPM %9.242.19 -PBDT27.774.59 505 PBT19.31-2.01 LP NP14.21-2.31 LP
