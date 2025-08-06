Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 32.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.55% to Rs 215.90 croreNet profit of Aarti Surfactants rose 32.43% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.55% to Rs 215.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales215.90143.41 51 OPM %5.396.71 -PBDT8.397.54 11 PBT4.043.31 22 NP2.942.22 32
