Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 12.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 700.24 croreNet profit of Updater Services rose 12.74% to Rs 28.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 700.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 652.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales700.24652.17 7 OPM %5.616.27 -PBDT42.2344.01 -4 PBT31.0532.55 -5 NP28.5925.36 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content