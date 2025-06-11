Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd and SEPC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2025.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd spiked 12.50% to Rs 1.71 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 390.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd surged 11.22% to Rs 79.49. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd soared 10.93% to Rs 65.44. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 179.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd rose 10.65% to Rs 68.76. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

SEPC Ltd gained 9.94% to Rs 14.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty above 25,150; media shares rally for 3rd day

Tolins Tyres surges after reporting all-time high monthly production in May'25

Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares gears up

Modi-Trump pact inches forward amid tariff tensions

