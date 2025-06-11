Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares gears up

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares gears up

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Auto shares advanced after a fall in the previous session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 86.72 points or 0.11% to 82,478.44. The Nifty 50 index rose 33.75 points or 0.13% to 25,137.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.43%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,445 shares rose and 1,201 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.83% to 23,956.55. The index shed 0.08% in the past trading sessions.

TVS Motor Company (up 2.26%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.13%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.78%), Balkrishna Industries (up 1.54%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.37%), Exide Industries (up 1.13%), Bharat Forge (up 0.69%), Bosch (up 0.67%), Eicher Motors (up 0.47%) and Tube Investments of India (up 0.46%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Interarch Building Solutions rallied 1.66% after the company has received a purchase order worth Rs 45 crore from a prestigious Automobile Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 2.89% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 44.04 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

