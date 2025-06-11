Texmaco Rail shares rally 5% on bagging ₹44.04-crore order; Check details

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price jumped 4.6 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹185 per share on BSE. At 11:45 AM, Texmaco shares were trading 3.31 per cent higher at ₹182.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.32 per cent at 82,654.24.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,292.28 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹296.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹115.1 per share.
In the past one year, Texmaco shares have lost 16 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent.
Texmaco Rail order details
On Tuesday, after market hours, the company announced that it had secured an order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. The order value is estimated at ₹44.04 crore and has to be completed within 18 months.
Under the contract, Texmaco is expected to supply, construct, install, test and commission a 1x25 kV, 110/25 kV traction substation (TSS) with 40/56 MVA AC traction transformers, along with 2 sectioning posts (SPs) and related works for the 3rd and 4th railway lines under Central Railway.
"We wish to inform you that Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited vide its letter dated June 9, 2025, has awarded an order of Rs. 44.04 Crore to the Company for supply, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of traction transformers, SPs & associated works," the filing read.
About Texmaco Rail
The company is involved in the business of manufacturing Rolling Stock, such as wagons, coaches, EMUs, loco shells and parts, etc., Hydro Mechanical Equipments, Steel Castings, Rail EPC, Bridges and other steel structures. The company has been the leading and most reliable freight car manufacturer over the past 8 (eight) decades. Its freight cars serve a host of core industries like cement, steel, defence, fertiliser, oil, alumina, thermal power projects, chemical plants, etc. These include custom-built special purpose freight cars for movement of large oversize consignments. Besides the domestic market, the company has made a significant thrust in overseas markets.