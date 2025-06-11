Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 239.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 128.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 June 2025.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 239.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 128.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.05% to Rs.250.10. Volumes stood at 3.8 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd clocked volume of 63.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.59% to Rs.79.75. Volumes stood at 4.21 lakh shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd registered volume of 1.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32800 shares. The stock slipped 7.56% to Rs.1,488.80. Volumes stood at 39483 shares in the last session.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Last day! Sacheerome IPO ends today; subscription rises 52x, GMP at 40%

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news updates: ED conducts searches against Congress MP, 3 MLAs in Karnataka

The lure of floating solar plants

Solarium Green Energy share hits 5% upper circuit on June 11; here's why

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts; SMIDs flat; Sula Vineyards, GM Breweries rise up to 18%

Premiumstock market, share market, stocks

Trading ideas: 5 largecap stocks with up to 18% upside potential

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd registered volume of 30284 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6963 shares. The stock slipped 1.68% to Rs.1,393.45. Volumes stood at 1269 shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd registered volume of 10.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.84% to Rs.42.24. Volumes stood at 3.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares gears up

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares gears up

Modi-Trump pact inches forward amid tariff tensions

Modi-Trump pact inches forward amid tariff tensions

Tata Elxsi allots 142 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Elxsi allots 142 equity shares under ESOP

Kaynes Tech arm inks pact with Fujitsu Electronics to acquire assets

Kaynes Tech arm inks pact with Fujitsu Electronics to acquire assets

Sula Vineyards, GM Breweries soar as Maharashtra spares wine and beer from excise duty hike

Sula Vineyards, GM Breweries soar as Maharashtra spares wine and beer from excise duty hike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon