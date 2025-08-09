Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.78 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 1105.12 croreNet Loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 1105.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 977.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1105.12977.30 13 OPM %8.605.52 -PBDT89.8546.38 94 PBT-12.02-50.28 76 NP-13.78-44.53 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content