Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 8.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 37.40 croreNet profit of Iris Clothings rose 8.68% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 37.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.4031.43 19 OPM %14.0618.87 -PBDT4.714.99 -6 PBT3.633.28 11 NP2.632.42 9
