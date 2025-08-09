Integra Capital standalone net profit rises 19.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Integra Capital rose 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.450.46 -2 OPM %84.4476.09 -PBDT0.380.35 9 PBT0.380.35 9 NP0.310.26 19
