Bartronics India standalone net profit declines 49.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.93% to Rs 8.83 croreNet profit of Bartronics India declined 49.44% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.93% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.8313.57 -35 OPM %-9.291.69 -PBDT-0.790.28 PL PBT-0.800.27 PL NP0.450.89 -49
