Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 1083.19 croreNet profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 16.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 1083.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 990.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1083.19990.73 9 OPM %6.824.66 -PBDT117.4884.33 39 PBT13.54-15.80 LP NP16.34-18.18 LP
