Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 80.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.91% to Rs 278.42 croreNet profit of Kuantum Papers declined 80.70% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 278.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 275.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales278.42275.90 1 OPM %12.3322.02 -PBDT24.6553.08 -54 PBT8.3540.08 -79 NP5.7729.89 -81
