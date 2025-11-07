Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 69.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.30% to Rs 12.09 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 69.05% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.30% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.0913.33 -9 OPM %8.444.73 -PBDT1.040.59 76 PBT0.950.56 70 NP0.710.42 69
