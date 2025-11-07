Friday, November 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 51.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 51.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 17.28% to Rs 347.90 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 51.50% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.28% to Rs 347.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 420.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales347.90420.59 -17 OPM %13.9221.75 -PBDT54.2894.71 -43 PBT45.6587.67 -48 NP31.9965.96 -52

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

