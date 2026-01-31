Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 40.14% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 1872.84 croreNet profit of Reliance Power declined 40.14% to Rs 25.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 1872.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1852.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1872.841852.84 1 OPM %32.2726.55 -PBDT310.00254.36 22 PBT100.1349.88 101 NP25.1141.95 -40
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST