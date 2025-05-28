Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Sales rise 118.26% to Rs 8.01 crore

Net loss of Gujarat Cotex reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 118.26% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.50% to Rs 27.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.013.67 118 27.3116.91 62 OPM %-1.121.09 -1.391.71 - PBDT-0.100.04 PL 0.360.29 24 PBT-0.160.01 PL 0.300.26 15 NP-0.240.01 PL 0.220.19 16

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

