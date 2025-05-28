Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Soars as Trump Delays EU Tariff, Consumer Confidence Surges

Wall Street Soars as Trump Delays EU Tariff, Consumer Confidence Surges

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Markets rallied with major indexes posting strong gains, boosted by tariff delay, rising consumer confidence and sector-wide strength in airlines, semiconductors and more.

The Nasdaq shot up 461.96 points (2.5%) to 19,199.16, the S&P 500 surged 118.72 points (2.1%) to 5,921.54 and the Dow jumped 740.58 points(1.8%) to 42,343.65.

Wall Street rallied after Trump delayed the 50% EU tariff to July 9, 2025, following a request from EU Commission President von der Leyen. He said talks would begin quickly and hoped the EU, like China, would open up to U.S. trade.

Conference Board released a report showing a substantial improvement by U.S. consumer confidence in the month of May in response to which a positive sentiment was recorded. It also said its confidence index spiked to 98 in May after plunging to a downwardly revised 85.7 in April.

 

Airline stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 4.9%. Semiconductor stocks displayed substantial strength, as reflected by the 3.4% spike by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. Networking, computer hardware and banking stocks also saw considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Asia-Pacific stocks region turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5%while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2%. European stocks moved mostly higher on the day. The German DAX Index advanced by 0.8%and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.7%, although the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled 7.5 bps to 4.43%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Life Insurance Corp spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY

Life Insurance Corp spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY

Tasty Bite Eatables posts PAT of Rs 13.03 crore in March quarter of FY25

Tasty Bite Eatables posts PAT of Rs 13.03 crore in March quarter of FY25

Belrise Industries make decent debut

Belrise Industries make decent debut

NMDC slips as Q4 PAT drop 22% QoQ to Rs 1,483 cr

NMDC slips as Q4 PAT drop 22% QoQ to Rs 1,483 cr

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon