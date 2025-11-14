Friday, November 14, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lenskart launches Barcelona-born brand Meller sunglasses in India

Lenskart launches Barcelona-born brand Meller sunglasses in India

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Lenskart has announced the launch of its Meller sunglasses in India, the Barcelona-born brand it acquired earlier this year. This launch marks another major stride in strengthening Lenskart's premium and fashion eyewear portfolio as the company advances its ambition of building the world's most influential platform for next generation eyewear brands.

Founded in Barcelona, Meller has emerged as one of Europe's fastest-growing D2C sunglasses brands, backed by a passionate Gen Z and Millennial fan base across Europe and the U.S. In FY25, Meller brand within Stellio Ventures, S.L. reported a revenue of Rs 272 crore, with an EBITDA of Rs 44.3 crore, translating to EBITDA margins of 16.3%, and Profit Before Tax of Rs 43.2 crore, representing 15.9% margins.

 

Meller is defined by bold, expressive silhouettes and statement colourways - a sharp departure from conventional minimalist eyewear. Its 700k+ Instagram community, its highly creative digital marketing, and its distinctive design language inspired by Barcelona's vibrant street culture have given it a cult-like status among young global consumers.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

