Gujarat Industries Power Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 369.94 croreNet loss of Gujarat Industries Power Co reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 39.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 369.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 321.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales369.94321.99 15 OPM %33.0727.78 -PBDT98.7896.36 3 PBT21.2153.36 -60 NP-3.2039.20 PL
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST