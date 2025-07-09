Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure allots 1.08 cr bonus equity shares

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

At meeting held on 09 July 2025

The Board of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure at its meeting held on 09 July 2025 has approved allotment of 1,08,61,875 equity shares having face value of Rs.10 /- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) New Equity Share having face value of Rs.10 /- each for every existing 1 (One) equity shares having face value of Rs.10 /- each held, to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on the record date fixed for this purpose.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

