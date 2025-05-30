Friday, May 30, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Pipavav zooms as Q4 PAT climbs 71% YoY to Rs 112 cr

Gujarat Pipavav zooms as Q4 PAT climbs 71% YoY to Rs 112 cr

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Gujarat Pipavav Port surged 10.17% to Rs 163 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 70.68% to Rs 112.36 crore on 0.19% marginally rise in revenue from operations to Rs 251.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 150.10 crore in Q4 FY25, up by 65.74% from Rs 90.56 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses shed 0.59% to Rs 124.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. Operating expenses stood at Rs 38.49 crore (up 3.21% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 20.99 crore (up 8.47% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 1.58 crore (down 39.23% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.05% to Rs 396.90 crore on marginally shed 0.07% to Rs 987.67 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company, for the year ended 31st March 2025, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.20 per equity share, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port located on the south west coast of Gujarat near Bhavnagar. The port is strategically placed to on International Maritime Trade route which connects India with US, Europe, Africa, Middle East on one side and Far East on the other side.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

