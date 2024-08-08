Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.22 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 82.57% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 31.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 82.57% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.533.04-37.7475.33-31.16-28.96-31.16-28.96-31.22-28.36