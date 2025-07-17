Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 1.19%

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 335.5, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.52% drop in NIFTY and a 15.53% drop in the Nifty Energy index.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36350.9, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.96 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 23.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
