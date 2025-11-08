Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 90.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 90.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 366.67% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net loss of GVP Infotech reported to Rs 90.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 366.67% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.820.39 367 OPM %-4959.34-89.74 -PBDT-90.160.07 PL PBT-90.310.02 PL NP-90.290.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
