GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 90.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 366.67% to Rs 1.82 croreNet loss of GVP Infotech reported to Rs 90.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 366.67% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.820.39 367 OPM %-4959.34-89.74 -PBDT-90.160.07 PL PBT-90.310.02 PL NP-90.290.02 PL
