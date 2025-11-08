Naturite Agro Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1254.44% to Rs 12.19 croreNet profit of Naturite Agro Products reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1254.44% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.190.90 1254 OPM %7.79-163.33 -PBDT0.91-1.51 LP PBT0.88-1.54 LP NP0.70-1.54 LP
