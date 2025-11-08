Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 65.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.23% to Rs 7.45 croreNet profit of Southern Gas rose 65.52% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.457.62 -2 OPM %16.2411.15 -PBDT1.481.19 24 PBT1.040.68 53 NP0.960.58 66
