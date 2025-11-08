Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 1808.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.78% to Rs 5.34 croreNet profit of Capital Trade Links rose 1808.33% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.78% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.345.55 -4 OPM %73.2256.04 -PBDT3.140.43 630 PBT2.950.42 602 NP2.290.12 1808
