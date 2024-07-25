Business Standard
H.G. Infra Engineering wins road project of Rs 763 cr in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) for the project involving Improvement and up-gradation in two lane with paved shoulders configuration of newly declared NH227B Bahuvan Madar Majha to Jagarnathpur (Design Km 160.200 to Km 224.040) 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg in the State of Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode Package VI. The company bid project cost is Rs 763.11 crore.
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

