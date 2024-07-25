Business Standard
UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 8.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 529.22 crore
Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 8.43% to Rs 254.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 234.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 529.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 467.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales529.22467.77 13 OPM %66.3564.09 -PBDT352.51298.05 18 PBT341.32288.42 18 NP254.17234.41 8
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

