Tiger Logistics spurts after foreign fund buys stake

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Tiger Logistics (India) hit an upper limit of 5% to settle at Rs 36.26 after North Star Opportunities Fund bought a 1.86% stake in the company through bulk deals on 24 July 2024.
As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, North Star Opportunities Fund acquired a 1.86% stake in the company by purchasing 19,69,033 shares at Rs 32.90 each. Simultaneously, Radiant Global Fund offloaded its entire 1.39% stake (14,69,033 shares) at the same price.
Tiger Logistics India is a international logistics company. They specialize in freight forwarding, transportation, and customs clearance. They serve a wide range of industries, including automotive, engineering, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. Tiger Logistics operates an asset-light model, focusing on providing efficient and timely logistics solutions through partnerships.
Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) surged 82.35% to Rs 4.03 crore on 51.88% increase in net sales to Rs 92.71 crore in Q4 March 2024 over Q4 March 2023.
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

