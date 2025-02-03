Business Standard

H P Cotton Textile Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales rise 27.04% to Rs 32.65 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.04% to Rs 32.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales32.6525.70 27 OPM %7.994.98 -PBDT1.24-0.29 LP PBT0.40-1.15 LP NP0.29-1.25 LP

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

