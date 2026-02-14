Halder Venture consolidated net profit declines 3.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.24% to Rs 145.26 crore

Net profit of Halder Venture declined 3.01% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 59.24% to Rs 145.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 356.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.145.26356.417.785.6922.6128.4421.2127.2020.6421.28

