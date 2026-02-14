Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 95.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 489.57 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals declined 95.57% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 489.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 443.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.489.57443.474.5010.0317.6926.690.249.430.245.42

