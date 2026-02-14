Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 1239.35 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering declined 11.82% to Rs 70.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 1239.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1205.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1239.351205.52 3 OPM %11.6815.26 -PBDT106.31163.40 -35 PBT80.03139.19 -43 NP70.3579.78 -12

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

