Patel Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Patel Engineering declined 11.82% to Rs 70.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 1239.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1205.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1239.351205.5211.6815.26106.31163.4080.03139.1970.3579.78

