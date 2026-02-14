Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 301.39 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 3.38% to Rs 42.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 301.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 345.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.301.39345.8416.7614.9560.4358.6958.3756.5642.2240.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News