Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 103.15% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 49.60% to Rs 589.02 croreNet profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 103.15% to Rs 25.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.60% to Rs 589.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 393.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales589.02393.72 50 OPM %5.964.14 -PBDT34.2215.31 124 PBT34.0415.26 123 NP25.1312.37 103
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:35 PM IST