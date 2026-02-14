Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 103.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.60% to Rs 589.02 crore

Net profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 103.15% to Rs 25.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.60% to Rs 589.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 393.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.589.02393.725.964.1434.2215.3134.0415.2625.1312.37

