Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 30.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 115.71 croreNet profit of Haldyn Glass rose 30.02% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 115.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales115.71105.90 9 OPM %11.7014.52 -PBDT16.3913.83 19 PBT8.436.24 35 NP6.805.23 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content