J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 19.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 1084.90 croreNet profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 19.05% to Rs 207.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 1084.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1000.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1084.901000.62 8 OPM %28.5427.04 -PBDT323.59278.41 16 PBT279.15236.53 18 NP207.82174.57 19
